Visions Of The Future: When Humanoid Robots Fight Back

June 17, 2019

This is a CG video (the robot isn't real) from the folks at Corridor Digital imagining what would happen if Boston Dynamics' humanoid robots finally get fed up with their constant abuse and decide to fight back. Obviously, this is a very real possibility. I wouldn't even call it a possibility, it's just what's actually going to happen. And, God willing, I won't be around to see it when it happens. "Where are you going to be?" Six feet under. "Like dead?" No, in my shallow robot apocalypse bunker. I mean somebody is going to have to repopulate the earth after the robots are finally defeated. "And that's going to be you?" 'The Father Of Future Humanity' they'll call me. "Lofty goals." Dream big and pray they aren't nightmares -- that's my motto.

Keep going for the video. Also, feel free to send it to your friends and family and tell them it's real.

Thanks to Bosun Higgs, Jeremy, and Deksam, who agree the future, and end, near.

Freaky Deaky: A Writhing Bowl Of Rhino Beetle Pupae

Previous Story

Adam Savage Builds An Actual Flying Iron Man Suit

Next Story
  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    B1-66ER. A name that will never be forgotten.

  • sizzlepants

    Why would it fight like a human instead of just sticking a metal finger in your body?

  • The_Wretched

    You're not supposed to enjoy the sensation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: boston dynamics, cg, computer graphics, doing battle, fighting, getting even, i'm mad as hell and i'm not going to take this anymore!, no thank you, oh it's going to happen, public service announcements, robot apocalypse, robots, so it begins, turning the tables, uh-oh, video, visions of the future, well that's not good, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post