Visions Of The Future: When Humanoid Robots Fight Back

This is a CG video (the robot isn't real) from the folks at Corridor Digital imagining what would happen if Boston Dynamics' humanoid robots finally get fed up with their constant abuse and decide to fight back. Obviously, this is a very real possibility. I wouldn't even call it a possibility, it's just what's actually going to happen. And, God willing, I won't be around to see it when it happens. "Where are you going to be?" Six feet under. "Like dead?" No, in my shallow robot apocalypse bunker. I mean somebody is going to have to repopulate the earth after the robots are finally defeated. "And that's going to be you?" 'The Father Of Future Humanity' they'll call me. "Lofty goals." Dream big and pray they aren't nightmares -- that's my motto.

Keep going for the video. Also, feel free to send it to your friends and family and tell them it's real.

Thanks to Bosun Higgs, Jeremy, and Deksam, who agree the future, and end, near.