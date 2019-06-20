Vintage Video Of Bill Gates And Steve Ballmer Recreating 'A Night At The Roxbury' Scenes For A 1998 Microsoft Conference

This is a short video of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer recreating a couple short scenes from 'A Night At The Roxbury' for a 1998 Microsoft conference, just like the title says. Man, it's hard to believe 1998 was already 21 years ago. Those were simpler times. Better times? Depends on who you ask. If you ask my parents with me growing up in the house, probably not. "And he hasn't gotten any better since." Mom! "Now empty the dishwasher and take out the trash." But-- "No buts. Also, your father ran over your bike in the driveway again and he's furious." Now I'll never see my friends!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees when you're already worth $51-billion in 1998, you can make all the awkward videos you want.