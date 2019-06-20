Vintage Video Of Bill Gates And Steve Ballmer Recreating 'A Night At The Roxbury' Scenes For A 1998 Microsoft Conference

June 20, 2019

This is a short video of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer recreating a couple short scenes from 'A Night At The Roxbury' for a 1998 Microsoft conference, just like the title says. Man, it's hard to believe 1998 was already 21 years ago. Those were simpler times. Better times? Depends on who you ask. If you ask my parents with me growing up in the house, probably not. "And he hasn't gotten any better since." Mom! "Now empty the dishwasher and take out the trash." But-- "No buts. Also, your father ran over your bike in the driveway again and he's furious." Now I'll never see my friends!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees when you're already worth $51-billion in 1998, you can make all the awkward videos you want.

That's Cool: Guy Builds A Clear Acrylic Nintendo Entertainment System

Previous Story

Under The Sea: Custom Made Octopus Tentacle Tights

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    Gates looks about as smooth as you would expect.

    But Ballmer looks like he could have whipped out the MC Hammer dance and probably still can.

  • Corky McButterpants

    What a pair o pricks! Just don't, ever, sigh.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and i heard it was a real crowd pleaser, bill gates, conference, dancing, from the vault, getting the audience amped, i don't think i've ever seen that movie and i'm not hard pressed to, microsoft, movies, oldschool, video, vintage
Previous Post
Next Post