Video Of Hermit Crab Using Plastic Doll Head As A Shell

This is a video of a hermit crab sadly meandering down to the ocean's edge using a plastic doll's head as a shell. Now I'm not saying hermit crabs haven't actually resorted to using dolls heads as shells (like in these cases seen previously), but I've got the feeling whoever made this video intentionally gave that crab that head. For one, that looks like a brand new doll head. It doesn't even have any wear on it -- did it roll straight from the doll head factory onto the beach with a hole in the back big enough for a crab to stick its ass in? People are sick. Granted the plastic pollution in our oceans problem is even sicker, but this person is up there. "Looks real to me, GW." Don't say it -- my heart can't bear it.

Keep going for the video while I open the floor to unintelligent debate and name-calling.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees real or not, we really have been treating earth like a giant garbage can.