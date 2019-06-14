Video Of Hermit Crab Using Plastic Doll Head As A Shell

June 14, 2019

This is a video of a hermit crab sadly meandering down to the ocean's edge using a plastic doll's head as a shell. Now I'm not saying hermit crabs haven't actually resorted to using dolls heads as shells (like in these cases seen previously), but I've got the feeling whoever made this video intentionally gave that crab that head. For one, that looks like a brand new doll head. It doesn't even have any wear on it -- did it roll straight from the doll head factory onto the beach with a hole in the back big enough for a crab to stick its ass in? People are sick. Granted the plastic pollution in our oceans problem is even sicker, but this person is up there. "Looks real to me, GW." Don't say it -- my heart can't bear it.

Keep going for the video while I open the floor to unintelligent debate and name-calling.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees real or not, we really have been treating earth like a giant garbage can.

  • sizzlepants

    I will always remember my grade 8 science teacher telling us that if we got upset at any sort of video like this we were suckers. SUCKERS!

    He repeated it like that too. Was actually one of the best teachers I've had. That's not to say ocean pollution is not a problem. It certainly is. But if you check the write-up on youtube this is just propaganda.

  • GeneralDisorder

    One of the most recent studies of plastic trash in the ocean identifies something like 80% of the plastic in the ocean is fishing nets. The other 20% comes almost entirely from two rivers... One in China. One in India.

    So... do whatever you want basically but it's not going to stop the trillions of tons of fish nets and 3rd world trash from going into the oceans.

