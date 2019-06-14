Video Of A Tank Running Over A Car At Full Speed

June 14, 2019

full-speed-tank-vs-car.jpg

This is a short video of a German Leopard tank running over a car at top speed. SPOILER: it completely demolishes it. You know, I'm surprised they don't have more tanks at monster truck rallies -- why do you think that is? "Because they're monster truck rallies, not tank rallies." You really are a genius, you know that? So tell me -- what are MENSA meetings like? "We all get naked and solve logic puzzles." I knew it! OMG you have to sneak me into the next one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy CN, who informed me it's finally nice to see what coming in hot and heavy actually looks like.

Giant LEGO Han Solo Minifig In Carbonite Built For E3

Previous Story

Pro Mountain Biker Walks And Rides Us Through One Of The World's Most Difficult Trails Step-By-Step

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't help but laugh at the moment of impact. That moment when a car turns to dust.

  • Sloviper

    Hit and run

  • Closet Nerd

    Did anyone happen to get that license plate number?

  • sizzlepants

    Chinese office worker would have stopped that tank.

  • Wraith

    Meh, that'll buff out.

  • Bling Nye

    'Tis but a scratch!

    I've had worse.

    C'mon you panzer!

  • Mark

    lol
    well done!!

  • Munihausen

    Das ist gut.

  • The_Wretched

    ya, deshalb wohne ich ins kartoffel.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: crashing into things, destroying things, goodbye, i honestly expected it to get even more wrecked but it was going so fast i feel like it just flew over it, man i wish i had a tank, now that looks like a fun weekend, now you see it now you don't, sure why not, tank, that car never stood a chance, video, weapons of war, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post