Video Of A Tank Running Over A Car At Full Speed

This is a short video of a German Leopard tank running over a car at top speed. SPOILER: it completely demolishes it. You know, I'm surprised they don't have more tanks at monster truck rallies -- why do you think that is? "Because they're monster truck rallies, not tank rallies." You really are a genius, you know that? So tell me -- what are MENSA meetings like? "We all get naked and solve logic puzzles." I knew it! OMG you have to sneak me into the next one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy CN, who informed me it's finally nice to see what coming in hot and heavy actually looks like.