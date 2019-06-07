Vancouver Market Uses Plastic Bags Printed With Fake Embarrassing Businesses To Encourage Bringing Your Own Bags

This is a shot of the plastic bags used by Vancouver's East West Market (they charge you per bag), which feature fake embarrassing business names designed to remind and encourage people to bring their own reusable bags. I feel like this might backfire though, because I want all those bags. The Colon Care Co-op? That's not even embarrassing, it just lets strangers know you care about your ass. Into The Weird Adult Video Emporium? I'm pretty sure I've been there -- incredible selection. Dr. Toews' Wart Ointment Wholesale? I never should have touched all those adult videos bare-handed.

Keep going for a video about the campaign.

Thanks to DT, who agrees these things are gonna be collector's items.