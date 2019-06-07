Vancouver Market Uses Plastic Bags Printed With Fake Embarrassing Businesses To Encourage Bringing Your Own Bags

June 7, 2019

embarrassing-plastic-bags.jpg

This is a shot of the plastic bags used by Vancouver's East West Market (they charge you per bag), which feature fake embarrassing business names designed to remind and encourage people to bring their own reusable bags. I feel like this might backfire though, because I want all those bags. The Colon Care Co-op? That's not even embarrassing, it just lets strangers know you care about your ass. Into The Weird Adult Video Emporium? I'm pretty sure I've been there -- incredible selection. Dr. Toews' Wart Ointment Wholesale? I never should have touched all those adult videos bare-handed.

Thanks to DT, who agrees these things are gonna be collector's items.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    If Ralph's did this, I'd collect the whole set TOMORROW!

  • Elak Swindell

    Actually, this will lead to people collecting all the different bags because they are funny. So, it's not going to fix the situation.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    this will absolutely backfire

  • GeneralDisorder

    They're overestimating the power of shame. Personally I like the bags. I almost want to go all the way to Canada just to get them. But also I don't give a fuck and I don't have a passport so I couldn't get back into the US if I did go.

  • Gingerbread

    Just wait until someone has the idea of selling them on eBay

  • Bling Nye

    "So we redesigned our bags. to stop people from taking them."

    Proceeds to show a shit ton of them getting filled and taken.

    Color me skeptical, but methinks this is more about advertising and less about reusable bag use... Besides, everyone I know, myself included, wants them for the sheer stupid novelty. They're a laugh.

