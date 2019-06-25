Ultra-Slow Motion Footage Of SpaceX Rocket Launches Captured From Cameras On Launchpads

This is 'Night Into Day', a short film by photographers Ryan Chylinski and MaryLiz Bender starring ultra-slow motion footage of SpaceX rocket launches, captured from the actual launchpads using autonomous cameras. Some of the shots captured really are breathtaking, plus the soundtrack starts to get exceptionally good after 3:00, when the chanting starts. Kinda reminds me of Pure Moods. Remember that CD? I listened to it so many times the CD player in my car stopped working. "No, you crashed the car into a creek trying to jump it." Purely coincidental.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Adam L, for reminding me of Space Bat, like there isn't a day that goes by that I don't think of him.