Two Lunatics Blast Up Tiny River In Jet Boat, End With High-Speed 360

This is a video of lunatics Sam and Moose (I feel like you could have asked me their names before I'd read them that's exactly what I would have guessed) blasting up a small river in their Jetstream mini jet boat before whipping a high-speed 360 once the waterway opens up a little bit. That looked intense. Does that boat have seat belts? I don't think it does. Honestly I'm not sure I'd even feel safe with just a seatbelt, that thing needs ejector seats. "Every vehicle without seatbelts has ejector seats." Wow *picking up pieces of blown mind* you really are the smartest person I know, and I mean that.

Keep going for the video.

