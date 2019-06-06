Two Credit Card Machines Perform The Super Mario Bros Theme (Plus A Toaster Playing The Imperial March)

This is a video of two point-of-sale credit card machines performing the Super Mario Bros theme. I'm not really sure what else to say about it besides it reminded me of whenever my girlfriend goes shopping. "The Super Mario Bros theme does?" No, that it took a solid minute and like six trees just to print the receipt. She always spends a lot, that's what I'm saying.

Keep going for the performance, as well as a BONUS older video from the same Youtuber of a toaster playing the Imperial March.

Thanks to Cameron, who agrees thank God that Trader Joe's finally changed their credit card machines to stop making that sound like your card was declined when it was actually approved.