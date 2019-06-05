Trucker Dips Back End In River, Still Manages To Make It Across Narrow Bridge

This is a video of a trucker in Texas who's determined to get from one side of a river to the other without having to find an alternate route to this very narrow bridge. Some information about the incident while I hang out at the truck stop and swap road stories (plus try to sell some of my homebrewed boner pills):

"I was visiting my sister-in-law in Wimberley, Texas when we went to cross over this little bridge and over to the neighborhood across the way. She had just started to tell us the history of truckers being poorly directed by GPS, and getting stuck in the river, when we ran into this guy. We had to back up from making our own crossing, and got to witness firsthand exactly the scenario she had just moments ago been describing. Somehow this particular trucker made it!

What a pro. Or a fool -- there's often only a very fine line between the two depending on whether a person was successful in whatever they were attempting. I guess that makes him a pro (holler if you need boner pills -- I guarantee them to last at least 3,000 miles).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way. Or there's a tractor trailer stuck in the river.