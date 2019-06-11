To Infinity And Beyond!: Snail Rides Bubble Volcano In Aquarium

This is a video of Twitter user rezikirasizu's snail riding the bubble volcano in his aquarium. Apparently he does it all the time. And can you blame him? That looks like some good clean fun if I've ever seen it. Unfortunately I haven't seen it, which is why the only fun my friends and I know is drinking beer and almost dying performing amazing feats of stupidity in the woods. "Hold my beer style?" Hold my BEERS style.

Keep going for the full video of Gary partying hard.

Thanks to Alexis, who agrees if you can ride the bubble volcano, ride the bubble volcano.