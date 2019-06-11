To Infinity And Beyond!: Snail Rides Bubble Volcano In Aquarium

June 11, 2019

This is a video of Twitter user rezikirasizu's snail riding the bubble volcano in his aquarium. Apparently he does it all the time. And can you blame him? That looks like some good clean fun if I've ever seen it. Unfortunately I haven't seen it, which is why the only fun my friends and I know is drinking beer and almost dying performing amazing feats of stupidity in the woods. "Hold my beer style?" Hold my BEERS style.

Keep going for the full video of Gary partying hard.

Thanks to Alexis, who agrees if you can ride the bubble volcano, ride the bubble volcano.

Holy Smokes: Boxer Keeps 20-Pound Medicine Ball Floating In The Air With Punches

Previous Story

Appropriate: Radiohead's Paranoid Android Vocals Performed On Theremin

Next Story
  • Sardines

    "if you can ride the bubble volcano, ride the bubble volcano."

    One of the best pieces of advice I've ever read.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aquarium, having a great time, having the time of your life, i'm flying jack, i'm not so sure this wasn't an escape attempt, living your best life, riding the bubble volcano, snail, so that's what that looks like, to infinity and beyond!, video, whee!, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post