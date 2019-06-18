Video Of A 21,600 Domino Cube Being Built, Destroyed

This is a timelapse video of the 'world record' [citation needed] Minecraft inspired 21,600 domino cube being built by Youtuber DominoJOJO, and the whole thing collapsing in a matter of seconds. I thought the internal structure of the cube was pretty impressive. Maybe not impressive enough to not get completely wrecked like the first little pig's straw house, but for pigs being so smart that one clearly wasn't wearing his thinking cap. Thank God for having at least one non-idiot brother. Isn't that right, Frank? "I wouldn't know anything about that." Wow, and on National Siblings Day too? "That was in April." Oh riiiiiiight, how could I forget the card you didn't send?

Keep going for the video.

