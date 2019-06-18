Three Herding Dogs Demonstrate Their Skill By Leading Ducks Through A Hula Hoop, Under A Human Arch

This is a video of three very well trained herding dogs (Roy, Lass, and Celt -- each being guided by a different whistle) demonstrating they've got the right stuff by expertly leading five ducks first through a hula hoop, then under a girl doing a back bridge. Those are some good dogs (and ducks). For reference, one of my dogs almost immediately pooped in the house after I took them for a long walk, then dragged a blanket off the sofa to cover it up.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Christina D, for inspiring me to sneak out of here early so I can go hang out with my girls.