Three Herding Dogs Demonstrate Their Skill By Leading Ducks Through A Hula Hoop, Under A Human Arch

June 18, 2019

This is a video of three very well trained herding dogs (Roy, Lass, and Celt -- each being guided by a different whistle) demonstrating they've got the right stuff by expertly leading five ducks first through a hula hoop, then under a girl doing a back bridge. Those are some good dogs (and ducks). For reference, one of my dogs almost immediately pooped in the house after I took them for a long walk, then dragged a blanket off the sofa to cover it up.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Christina D, for inspiring me to sneak out of here early so I can go hang out with my girls.

  • Tigerh8r

    I wonder if I could rent those dogs to keep me on a diet? THAT would be a kewl video...

  • Douchy McDouche

    That will do pig.

  • Phonster

    3+2 = 5....

  • Geekologie

    you know math has never been my fortay (spelling either)

  • Jenness

    Yeah well, I can make my dog get off the couch after screaming at it for 3 hours or very very very quietly, in another room, with the door closed, open up a cheese wrapper. So there.

  • Andyman7714

    I'd like to see the above guy direct his three dogs with cheese wrappers.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Good dog!

