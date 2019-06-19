The Truckla, A Telsa Modded Into A Pickup Truck

June 19, 2019

These are two videos from inventor Simone Giertz of her Truckla, a Tesla Model 3 she modded into a pickup truck. The first video is a fake commercial for the Truckla, the second much longer video (thirty minutes!) documents how the modifications were made. Now I don't know about you, but I'm feeling inspired. "You're not modding a Tesla into a monster truck." And why not? "For one, you don't have the money to buy a Tesla." Not buy -- lease. "And what happens when it's time to turn it back in?" Oh I'll be dead long before then, presumably after trying to jump the Grand Canyon and coming up six miles short.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Madz, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody mods the cockpit of their Tesla into a bedroom, complete with bedside table and sleep mask.

  • sizzlepants

    It still has the clearance of a car. At best it's a crappy looking El Camino.

    But that's no truck.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    Now she's also the "shitty low rider queen!"

  • danielle

