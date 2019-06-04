The Keg-A-Droid, A Remote Controlled Beer Keg And Tap On Wheels

This is a video of the very expensive $2,400 Keg-A-Droid from SuperDroid Robots, a remote-controlled beer keg and tap on wheels. The Keg-A-Droid can carry a slim 1/4 barrel or 1/6th barrel keg inside a 1/2 barrel sized keg shell (that can be filled with ice to keep the inner keg cold) and can be steered to wherever beer is needed. *slamming empty stein on table* Over here! Also for $2,400 it should look like Bender or Rosie the Robot Maid and include a flushable urinal. Now, how much for a model with a barstool on top of the keg and a tap that streams directly into my beer helmet? Because I'm willing to go as high as $400 and the most entertaining Saturday afternoon of your life.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees alternatively, play rock-paper-scissors to find out who goes to refill the beers.