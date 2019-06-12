The End Nears: Robotic Legs Learn How To Ride Electric Skates

This is a video of a group of researchers from University Of California Berkeley's Hybrid Robotics Lab training a Cassie humanoid leg robot (previously) how to balance on and autonomously operate a pair of electric skates (aka hovershoes, a disappointing misnomer). So, if you thought your roller skates were going to save you in the event of a robot uprising, think again. I mean unless they're rocket powered, but we all know how well that worked out for Wyle E. Coyote. "How did it work out for him?" He finally caught the Road Runner, they should totally be your plan A.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why they didn't just give it tank treads and get this over with already.

Thanks to Nathan P, who agrees this looks like a job for a broom handle.