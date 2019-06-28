That's Fantastic: Polyglot Surprises Strangers By Speaking Their Native Languages

This is a video of polyglot (multiple language speaker) Moses McCormick (aka Laoshu505000) speaking to strangers he meets in their native languages (including Swahili, Zulu, Thai, Mandarin, Cantonese, Somali, French, Arabic, Italian, Hindi, and Russian -- although a couple of those are spoken with another polyglot he meets). Moses says he's been learning and studying different languages for the past twenty years, and it shows. The surprise and joy on the faces of the people he talks to are just so fantastic. I wish I knew more languages. Unfortunately I only know English and and a little Spanish, and my English isn't even that good. However I am quite possibly the world's most proficient speaker in the language of love. See what I'm doing here? "Licking your lips and gyrating?" And do you know what that means? "It's time for me to go." GO -- go quickly before you can't restrain yourself any longer.

Keep going for the video, it really is a treat.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he speaks four languages fluently and is my new traveling companion.