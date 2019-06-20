That's Cool: Guy Builds A Clear Acrylic Nintendo Entertainment System





This is a video of Youtuber BitHead1000 modding a Nintendo Entertainment System into a case made of clear acrylic. It also has some LEDs inside for light-up effects in the dark. I'm into it. Plus he chose to display the Nintendo with a Rygar cartridge inside which scores bonus points from me because it's always been one of my favorites. I mean, until I met you. "You mean it, GW?" No I do not. Just like James Holzhauer absolutely dominating Jeopardy the week I was slated to play, you've kinda ruined my life.

Keep going for the video, the first nine and a half minutes of which is build, the rest, reveal.

Thanks to Joseph A, for inspiring to spend the last forty minutes playing Rygar on my NES emulator.