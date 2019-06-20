That's Cool: Guy Builds A Clear Acrylic Nintendo Entertainment System

June 20, 2019

clear-acrylic-nintendo.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber BitHead1000 modding a Nintendo Entertainment System into a case made of clear acrylic. It also has some LEDs inside for light-up effects in the dark. I'm into it. Plus he chose to display the Nintendo with a Rygar cartridge inside which scores bonus points from me because it's always been one of my favorites. I mean, until I met you. "You mean it, GW?" No I do not. Just like James Holzhauer absolutely dominating Jeopardy the week I was slated to play, you've kinda ruined my life.

Keep going for the video, the first nine and a half minutes of which is build, the rest, reveal.

Thanks to Joseph A, for inspiring to spend the last forty minutes playing Rygar on my NES emulator.

  • Darren McCoy

    Should have made a clear cartridge too.

  • Munihausen

    Rygar was excellent; great soundtrack and of the few examples of a NES port being (much) better than the arcade original.

  • Brent Turcotte

    shame about no real cooling though

  • Deksam

    That should impress the blouse off of any girlfriend.......

  • The_Wretched

    But does it double as a fish tank?

  • Gingerbread

    that's a whole lot of time and effort to build a fish tank

