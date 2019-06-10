Swift Justice: Driver Cuts Off Unmarked Police Car
This is some dashcam footage from Cape Coral, Florida of a driver who apparently has no clue how to change lanes, and almost sideswipes an unmarked police car trying to. Where'd you go to driving school, Clown College? At least they used their blinker. Still, this is just pathetic all around and I wouldn't accept a ride to the mall with this person if they were the last driver on earth and it's 1991 and the arcade in the food court just got Street Fighter II.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Luc, who agrees somebody needs to go back to merging school.
Read More: at least they used their blinker, dashcam, driving, driving around having a terrible time, florida, i'm coming over!, instant justice, learn how to drive!, man i dream of witnessing something like this in real life, swift justice, video, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get some-- oh hell no i'm not riding with you that is not how you merge you crazy person