Surprise!: Whale Breach Startles Woman Lounging In Ocean

June 21, 2019

whale-breach-surprise.jpg

This is a video from the coast of Rio de Janeiro of some outrigger boaters taking a break from paddling when a whale breaches nearby with a surprise hello. That must have been exhilarating. And by exhilarating I mean terrifying. Did anybody else just poop their pants at work? I'm kidding, I'm on the subway. Oh -- looks like this is everybody's stop.

Keep going for the video, and if anybody wants to provide a translation please feel free to do so.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that, unbeknownst to her, that whale probably just scared the sharks off that were eying that woman's legs for a meal.

    they're saying come up, come up the chicks name and calling her crazy and she's telling them to relax everything is okay and they keep saying omg get in the front of the boat

