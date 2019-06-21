Son Gives Dad First Nitrous Boost Experience For Father's Day
Son -- where's my racing harness?
This is a video of Twitter user ese_josue702's brother giving their father his first nitrous boost experience for Father's Day. Nitrous BOOST, not just nitrous -- that would have been an entirely different video. He seems to enjoy it. That or his heart stopped. Killing your dad on father's day -- that's a hell of a present. Either way, I'm still gonna inhale all the helium balloons somebody brought into the office today for our manager's birthday.
Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what kind of car that is based on the interior.
So my brother gave our dad a ride for Father's Day and his reaction is priceless 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XZ0GoOJYtK— J&M (@ese_josue702) June 18, 2019
Thanks to hairless, who very well could be the man riding shotgun, just wearing a fake mustache.
-
Mysterio Don Lefluerflin
-
Jason Beson
-
Bling Nye
-
Bling Nye
-
HECMAR JAYAM
-
Frédéric Purenne
-
Jenness