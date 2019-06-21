Son Gives Dad First Nitrous Boost Experience For Father's Day

June 21, 2019

nitrous-boost.jpg

Son -- where's my racing harness?

This is a video of Twitter user ese_josue702's brother giving their father his first nitrous boost experience for Father's Day. Nitrous BOOST, not just nitrous -- that would have been an entirely different video. He seems to enjoy it. That or his heart stopped. Killing your dad on father's day -- that's a hell of a present. Either way, I'm still gonna inhale all the helium balloons somebody brought into the office today for our manager's birthday.

Keep going for the video while I try to figure out what kind of car that is based on the interior.

Thanks to hairless, who very well could be the man riding shotgun, just wearing a fake mustache.

  • Mysterio Don Lefluerflin

    Uhh, am I the only one who's wondering if that was a residential street? Cause it looked like it, sort of.

  • Jason Beson

    The son is wearing a 4/5 point harness ... the father ... not even a shoulder strap!

  • Bling Nye

    He's buckled in, the lap belt can't be seen but the shoulder strap is under his arm. So he probably won't be ejected, but he'll sure as shit eat the windshield and the dash through to the firewall...

  • Bling Nye

    It's an F-body 4th gen Camaro Z28.

  • HECMAR JAYAM

    You detective skills are considerable Mr Bling.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Ah, the go foward only car...

  • Jenness

    This is great :)

