So Many Pretzels: Industrial Dough Twisting Machines

This is a video demonstration (complete with much harder-core soundtrack than I was anticipating) of the industrial dough-twisting Multitwist machines manufactured by "bakery automation company" Fritsch. It can twist dough in any roll, twisty, or pretzel shape and can crank out up to 2,000 pieces per hour (20,000 with ten of the modular machines combined) depending on the style. So, if you were wondering if the last hot pretzel you ate was lovingly twisted by a dear old grandma with her grey hair poking out from beneath a baker's hat, the answer is no, this machine killed her and she's in the pretzels. Dum dum dum! Just kidding it's cheddar.

Keep going for the video, as well as a longer CG version that goes into much more detail in case you're interesting in pursuing a career in bakery automation.

Thanks to Lyndsey P, who misses the old fashioned way of doing most things.