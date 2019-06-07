Smooth Moves: Man Saves Pizza Fresh Out Of Oven From Floor

June 7, 2019

This is a short video of a Topppers Pizza Place employee whose quick reflexes save a fresh-baked pizza that seemed destined for the kitchen floor. Man -- smooth as silk. And there was a pizza paddle right there just waiting for it! Now I'm not saying this man clearly trained under Master Splinter, but I doubt any other dojos train so vigorously in pizza rescue. Now somebody engrave this man's name on the employee of the month plaque for every month left in the year.

Keep going for the video, compete with slow motion and thug life tribute.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees some heroes wear aprons.

  • LmG

    It was his fault the pizza was dropped, anytime you're working in a kitchen especially on a line you say "BEHIND" when moving past people with their backs turned.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    plot twist! he just came from the bathroom and didnt wash his hands

  • sizzlepants

    That's why he's the boss.

  • Munihausen

    Toppers? Should have done everyone a favor and just dropped it into the garbage. Nice reflexes, anyway.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    GW clearly wrote "Topppers Pizza Place" and not "Toppers."

    I personally like Toppers, partially because I went to school in Whitewater, but I've never had the other one.

    In any case, this may be an "Alfredo's Pizza Cafe" vs "Pizza by Alfredo" situation.

  • Alex Gee

    We should acknowledge that he is the reason that the pizza almost fell in the first place, correct?

  • Bling Nye

    Yep, didn't let the other guy know he was moving behind him, which is common cook line etiquette. Shit would be bad if it were a knife for example, instead of a pizza.

