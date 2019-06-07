Smooth Moves: Man Saves Pizza Fresh Out Of Oven From Floor

This is a short video of a Topppers Pizza Place employee whose quick reflexes save a fresh-baked pizza that seemed destined for the kitchen floor. Man -- smooth as silk. And there was a pizza paddle right there just waiting for it! Now I'm not saying this man clearly trained under Master Splinter, but I doubt any other dojos train so vigorously in pizza rescue. Now somebody engrave this man's name on the employee of the month plaque for every month left in the year.

Keep going for the video, compete with slow motion and thug life tribute.

Not all heroes wear capes 😎 pic.twitter.com/UEhovEb0Ue — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) June 4, 2019

Thanks to Jody, who agrees some heroes wear aprons.