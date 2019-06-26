Smart Thinking: 12-Year Old Invents Teddy Bear Covers For IV Bags To Make Infusions Less Scary To Children

June 26, 2019

iv-teddy-bear-1.jpg

This is the Medi Tedi, a teddy bear with a mesh IV bag holder in the back to disguise IV bags for children to make them less scary during an IV infusion. The Medi Tedi is the brainchild of 12-year old Ella Casona, who drew on her own IV experience as a younger child to invent the bears. Some more info straight from Ella:

When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole. As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy.

I'll be the first to admit I get lightheaded and start to white-out just stepping foot in a hospital, so I can't even imagine being a kid having to deal with IV infusions. So, whatever makes things easier on them, I'm all for. Just please, under no circumstances should you tell a child they're receiving teddy bear blood.

Keep going for a couple more shots (I also faint when I get those), and an Instagram video of Ella demonstrating the Medi Tedi.

iv-teddy-bear-2.jpg

iv-teddy-bear-3.jpg

iv-teddy-bear-4.jpg

iv-teddy-bear-5.jpg

Thanks to Kinsey, who informed me she's a nurse. Awesome, can you-- "I'm not taking a look at your rash." But it burns!

  • Octo

    "I'm gonna hang this toy here, but don't touch it ok?" What could go wrong?

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I still prefer the Tiddy Bear.

  • adsffda

    the bear deflates as the iv is depleted, the aperatus draining it's life to prolong your own leaving only a withered husk

  • Bling Nye
  • Douchy McDouche

    "Now just relax sweetie and let teddy pee into your arm."

  • WhiteEagle2

    Now you can hang teddy bear by a hole in its forehead and drain all his fluids into yourself.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's sure to cause more than one disturbing fetish in the future.

  • Ollie Williams

    Apparently blowing out all your birthday cake candles really does work. Who knew!

