Smart Thinking: 12-Year Old Invents Teddy Bear Covers For IV Bags To Make Infusions Less Scary To Children

This is the Medi Tedi, a teddy bear with a mesh IV bag holder in the back to disguise IV bags for children to make them less scary during an IV infusion. The Medi Tedi is the brainchild of 12-year old Ella Casona, who drew on her own IV experience as a younger child to invent the bears. Some more info straight from Ella:

When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole. As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy.

I'll be the first to admit I get lightheaded and start to white-out just stepping foot in a hospital, so I can't even imagine being a kid having to deal with IV infusions. So, whatever makes things easier on them, I'm all for. Just please, under no circumstances should you tell a child they're receiving teddy bear blood.

Thanks to Kinsey, who informed me she's a nurse. Awesome, can you-- "I'm not taking a look at your rash." But it burns!