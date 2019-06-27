Skateboarder Versus Illegally Parked Car

June 27, 2019

This is a short video of a skateboarder launching out of a skate park and landing in a no parking zone in the adjacent parking lot. The only thing is, the second time he attempts a trick somebody has decided that no parking zones don't apply to them and he lands on their hood, providing a commemorative dent to mark the occasion. Now granted I'm not sure that skate park was meant to be launched out of, but the blue paint clearly reads 'NO PARKING' and not 'NO LANDING.' Ten points to Ravenclaw!

Keep going for the whole video complete with successful first run sans Scion xB.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees you are allowed to hit illegally parked cars with your shopping cart in grocery store parking lots. It's an unwritten rule.

  • Bling Nye

    Good thing that was a van and not an illegally parked wood chipper. I guess?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Come on, this was clearly deliberate. But still, illegal parking is the worst.

  • Geekologie

    I thought that at first. Then I thought that's pretty risky chancing injuring yourself landing on a car like that. Now i don't know and could use a hug.

  • CL114C0777498D

    His friends filming from the wall just.. didn't notice a car pull in and park
    right behind them? Or chose not to inform him?

  • Geekologie

    I think maybe he thought he was gonna land further right like in the first trick?

  • Wooder

    OK so who builds a skateboard ramp that shoots into a parking lot!
    Just trying to give out Darwin awards...

  • Ollie Williams

    Someone who hates both kids and skateboards, so probably me.

