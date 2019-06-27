Skateboarder Versus Illegally Parked Car

This is a short video of a skateboarder launching out of a skate park and landing in a no parking zone in the adjacent parking lot. The only thing is, the second time he attempts a trick somebody has decided that no parking zones don't apply to them and he lands on their hood, providing a commemorative dent to mark the occasion. Now granted I'm not sure that skate park was meant to be launched out of, but the blue paint clearly reads 'NO PARKING' and not 'NO LANDING.' Ten points to Ravenclaw!

Keep going for the whole video complete with successful first run sans Scion xB.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees you are allowed to hit illegally parked cars with your shopping cart in grocery store parking lots. It's an unwritten rule.