Right Up There With The Removable Thumb Trick: This Seven-Fingered Hand Trick

This is a short gif of a woman performing a very clever seven-fingered hand trick. I thought it was fake at first but I was actually able to replicate the illusion with pretty decent results myself. Obviously, the next step will be-- "Working your penis into the routine before unveiling it to your friends." You really can read me like a book, can't you? "I can." Would you say I'm a steamy romance novel? "No." A suspenseful thriller? "No." I'm one of those 'For Dummies' books, aren't I? "Not for -- by." Hoho, I'll be crying about that in the shower later.

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees magic is everywhere you just have to forget to wear your glasses.