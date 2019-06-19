Right Up There With The Removable Thumb Trick: This Seven-Fingered Hand Trick

June 19, 2019

This is a short gif of a woman performing a very clever seven-fingered hand trick. I thought it was fake at first but I was actually able to replicate the illusion with pretty decent results myself. Obviously, the next step will be-- "Working your penis into the routine before unveiling it to your friends." You really can read me like a book, can't you? "I can." Would you say I'm a steamy romance novel? "No." A suspenseful thriller? "No." I'm one of those 'For Dummies' books, aren't I? "Not for -- by." Hoho, I'll be crying about that in the shower later.

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees magic is everywhere you just have to forget to wear your glasses.

  • Doog

    I cannot, for the life of me, figure out how this is some. I need slo-mo, and a personal instructor, and some nachos with a beer.

    Even then I doubt I'd get it, but I'd have a beer and some nachos at least

  • Ollie Williams

    A trick is something a whore does for money, which in this case could be a righteous handy-j.

