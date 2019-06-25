Reebok Releasing Toy Story Instapump Sneakers With One Shoe Woody, One Shoe Buzz

June 25, 2019

buzz-and-woody-reeboks-1.jpg

These are the Pixar x BAIT x Reebok Toy Story Instapump Fury sneakers being released sometime soon. The pair comes with a left Buzz Lightyear inspired sneaker and a right Woody inspired one. No word on price yet, but considering a regular pair of Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers run $160 - $200 and everything I just looked at on the BAIT website comes at a premium, I'm guessing in the $300 - $400 range. I'm also guessing I won't own a pair unless some other size 12 is willing to trade me their Buzz for my Woody. "You're gonna wear two left shoes?" *trips standing up* It's never stopped me before.

Keep going for a few detail shots.

buzz-and-woody-reeboks-2.jpg

buzz-and-woody-reeboks-3.jpg

buzz-and-woody-reeboks-4.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees wearing two different shoes is this summer's hottest fashion trend.

  • These are perfect shoes for a clown.

  • FearlessFarris

    As the saying goes, a millennial and his money will soon be parted.

  • Douchy McDouche

    One Shoe Woody is what I call my penis in the morning.

  • Deksam

    I would only be caught dead wearing these...
    If someone put them on me after I was dead.

  • Homestar

    ...then I would come back from the grave and haunt the shit out of them.

  • dorla

