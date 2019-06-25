Reebok Releasing Toy Story Instapump Sneakers With One Shoe Woody, One Shoe Buzz

These are the Pixar x BAIT x Reebok Toy Story Instapump Fury sneakers being released sometime soon. The pair comes with a left Buzz Lightyear inspired sneaker and a right Woody inspired one. No word on price yet, but considering a regular pair of Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers run $160 - $200 and everything I just looked at on the BAIT website comes at a premium, I'm guessing in the $300 - $400 range. I'm also guessing I won't own a pair unless some other size 12 is willing to trade me their Buzz for my Woody. "You're gonna wear two left shoes?" *trips standing up* It's never stopped me before.

Keep going for a few detail shots.

