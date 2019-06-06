Real Products That Exist: Socks Printed To Make It Look Like You're Wearing Sandals

These are the Sandal Socks from novelty retailer LaughMart and available on Amazon ($11). They make it look like you're wearing socks and sandals, which, based on what my girlfriend tells me whenever I do it, is a fashion faux pas. "He wears them in bed." There could be a fire, I need to be ready to run at a moment's notice. "Why would there be a fire?" Because I just started one, honey, -- get up, we've gotta get outta here and go collect some insurance!

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees these should be an instant dad classic.