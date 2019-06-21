Real Products That Exist: A Ray Gun Nose Hair Trimmer

June 21, 2019

ray-gun-nose-hair-trimmer-1.jpg

This is the Ray Gun Nose Trimmer available from Firebox ($17). They call it a nose trimmer, but obviously it's a nose HAIR trimmer -- a nose trimmer is just a sharp knife or samurai sword. The ray gun is equally suited for ear use, just don't go jamming it in there like you're trying to trim a bad memory out of your brain. You know I have a non-novelty nose hair trimmer but it doesn't have a circular tip like this one, it's basically just really tiny side-to-side electric clippers. FUN FACT: I also use it to trim the flyaway bristles on my toothbrush so I can get more use out of it without my gums bleeding or having to buy a new one.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

ray-gun-nose-hair-trimmer-2.jpg

ray-gun-nose-hair-trimmer-3.jpg

Thanks to Chase TC, who informed me he regrets not sending this before Father's Day, which he should. This is an instant dad classic.

  • Andyman7714

    I have had mine for at least 5 years now. Great nose trimmer. Lousy ray gun. Wouldn't even vaporize my neighbor.

  • Ken

    This is a nose trimmer. WARNING GRAPHIC. Do not watch if you don't want to see a guy get his nose trimmed. With a sword. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

