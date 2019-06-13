Protective Glass Of Willis Tower's 103rd Observation Deck Floor Cracks Under Tourists' Feet

This is a video news report from CBS Chicago about the protective glass floor of the Willis Tower's 103rd story observation deck cracking while visitors were standing on it (apparently a woman and her two children). The protective glass is a layer above the actual glass support structure of the popped-out window and, according to a spokesperson for the Willis Tower, "No one was ever in danger because the protective glass did exactly what it was supposed to." So....it was supposed to break? Because I feel it should be supposed to not break and traumatize children. But what do I know? I'm just a man who's terrified of heights and slept at a slot machine for two nights in Vegas because I was too afraid to go up to my room. I also lost my condo that weekend. Winning at craps: apparently it has nothing to do with who bets they can take the biggest one.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees four floors is already one too many.