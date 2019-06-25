Problem Solving: Man Loads Jet-Ski From Ocean Into Back Of Ford Taurus Station Wagon

This is a video of a man loading his jet-ski into the back of his Ford Taurus station wagon like that's exactly what Ford Taurus Station wagons were designed for. His friend (the guy filming vertically from much further away than he needs to be) had this to say: "My buddy got a new jet ski but no trailer. He wasn't going to let that stop him." And let it stop him he did not! Where there's a will, there's a way. And where there's a well, there's a wish to be made. Now let me borrow a penny. "That's a floor air vent." Oh is it? Then how come every time I'm cold and wish for the A/C to stop working it comes true?

Keep going for the video, but the fits like a glove really starts at 0:30.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees all most problems take to solve is a little Florida Man-like ingenuity.