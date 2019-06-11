Plans To Build This Ridiculous 360-Degree Infinity Pool On The Roof Of A 55-Story Skyscraper In London

See that? Doesn't look like a very good idea, does it? But that isn't going to stop Compass Pools from building the Infinity London as early as next year, a 55-story skyscraper and "the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool." But how do you get in and out of the pool? I'm glad you asked!

The pool will be made from cast acrylic and will feature transparent sides and floors, so visitors below will be able to see swimmers splashing around above them.

To keep views pristine, there are no stairs on the outside of the pool or the building -- instead, a spiral staircase that rotates and rises through the water provides access for swimmers. "We faced some quite major technical challenges to this building, the biggest one being how to actually get into the pool," said Compass Pool's swimming pool designer and technical director Alex Kemsley in an interview on the company's website. "The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out -- the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!"

Man, that's nuts. Like, totally nuts. Obviously, this probably isn't the best pool to play sharks and minnows in, although I do still plan on having-- "No, you're not gonna have all your blood replaced with Red Bull then skydive into it." I'LL BE A LEGEND.

Keep going for a couple more shots including the view from beneath the pool, and the design for its access stairs.

Thanks to Alessandro, who agrees in-ground pools are already cool enough.