Plans To Build This Ridiculous 360-Degree Infinity Pool On The Roof Of A 55-Story Skyscraper In London

June 11, 2019

london-infinity-pool-1.jpg

See that? Doesn't look like a very good idea, does it? But that isn't going to stop Compass Pools from building the Infinity London as early as next year, a 55-story skyscraper and "the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool." But how do you get in and out of the pool? I'm glad you asked!

The pool will be made from cast acrylic and will feature transparent sides and floors, so visitors below will be able to see swimmers splashing around above them.


To keep views pristine, there are no stairs on the outside of the pool or the building -- instead, a spiral staircase that rotates and rises through the water provides access for swimmers.

"We faced some quite major technical challenges to this building, the biggest one being how to actually get into the pool," said Compass Pool's swimming pool designer and technical director Alex Kemsley in an interview on the company's website.

"The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out -- the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!"

Man, that's nuts. Like, totally nuts. Obviously, this probably isn't the best pool to play sharks and minnows in, although I do still plan on having-- "No, you're not gonna have all your blood replaced with Red Bull then skydive into it." I'LL BE A LEGEND.

Keep going for a couple more shots including the view from beneath the pool, and the design for its access stairs.

london-infinity-pool-5.jpg

london-infinity-pool-3.jpg

london-infinity-pool-4.jpg

london-infinity-pool-2.jpg

Thanks to Alessandro, who agrees in-ground pools are already cool enough.

  • The first thing I imagined on seeing this was all the sides breaking and the water and people being jettisoned in about 1.2 seconds.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Nope...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Is there no wind in London?

    Http://geekologie.com/2018/...

  • Deksam

    Stepping over the edge and climbing down into a widow would be more practical.

  • unimate

    Not pictured: Tons of unsightly safety walkways and railings, alternate access for emergencies, bird spikes

  • Closet Nerd

    I wanna see the steps in action

  • ChungLingSoo

    It closes the day after the spiral staircase screws up right through somebody.
    Then it becomes the Towering Pool Of Blood!

  • The_Wretched

    Hire anyone who could stay in the pool for 2 minutes without freaking the hell out.

  • Are you kidding? I'm freaking out right now.

  • Andyman7714

    What could possibly go wrong? Not enough space here for that.

  • Mr. Roboto

    I read the article twice and I still don't understand how people get in and out.

  • Mark

    Picture a hollow tube (with a cap on it) rising up from the floor and then stopping above the waterline. The cap swings out of the way and the spiral stairs are now accessible inside of the hollow tube.
    They could also get away without using a cap by having an evacuation port that would drain all of the water out of the tube once its above waterline.

  • Mr. Roboto

    Aahhh!! You should have written the article. Thanks!

  • @reallyrealDonald

    So yeah how to get in and out was my first question, but now knowing about the staircase my next question is how will they fill and clean it? Also that thing better be heated,

  • Munihausen

    But can I still pee in it?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yes. You just can't stand on the edge of the pool to do it.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    somebody spent too much time playing the sims.

