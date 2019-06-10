Pet Cockatiel Imitates iPhone Alarm Going Off

This is a video of Shamubird the cockatiel imitating an iPhone alarm going off. Cool I guess, but of all the sounds I'd like a pet bird to imitate, an alarm isn't one of them. Any kind of siren or explosion either. Some more info:

"Shamubird has been hearing our iPhone alarms go off for some time now and now he copies it. He even sometimes does it on schedule."

He even does it on schedule! Now you don't even need to set an alarm. Then when you're consistently late for work you can explain to HR that your bird hasn't been waking you up on time like he's supposed to while you make a mental note to update your LinkedIn profile and bring an empty box to work tomorrow.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees you should teach it to crow like a rooster at sunrise.