Pee-Wee's Jurassic Adventure: The Jurassic Park/Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Mashup Nobody Asked For, But Should Have

June 13, 2019

jurassic-park-pee-wee-mashup.jpg

This is Pee-Wee's Jurassic Adventure, a mashup of the Jurassic Park t-rex Jeep chase scene ("Must go faster.") and Pee-Wee riding his bike in Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. And, unlike myself and the rest of the marketing team at the day job I've been writing Geekologie at under the radar for years now, they actually work well together.

Keep going for the video while I flush, WASH MY HANDS, and return to my desk like I wasn't just in the bathroom for forty minutes.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees they really should have been running from Large Marge.

Guy Tries To Trim Dead Tree Branch With His Body Weight

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Man Performs 'One In A Million' Pen Cap Flip

Next Story
  • broseph chillaxstone

    the stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Isla Nublar...

  • Hoopy

    Definitely needs an appearance by Large Marge.

  • GeneralDisorder

    They were right to flee. Pee-Wee is a frightening thing.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    this is the internet at its best

  • Draco Basileus

    This needs to be a feature length movie.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    SHUT UP AND TAKE MY ENERGON!!!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: everybody needs a hobby, good job, i was not expecting to see that today, jurassic park, mashup, oh wow, pee-wee, smashing things together, so that's what that looks like, surprisingly good, thanks internet, the internet will provide, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post