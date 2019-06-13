Pee-Wee's Jurassic Adventure: The Jurassic Park/Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Mashup Nobody Asked For, But Should Have

This is Pee-Wee's Jurassic Adventure, a mashup of the Jurassic Park t-rex Jeep chase scene ("Must go faster.") and Pee-Wee riding his bike in Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. And, unlike myself and the rest of the marketing team at the day job I've been writing Geekologie at under the radar for years now, they actually work well together.

Keep going for the video while I flush, WASH MY HANDS, and return to my desk like I wasn't just in the bathroom for forty minutes.



