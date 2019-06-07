Oh Wow: Thanos Face Bikini And One Piece Swimsuits

June 7, 2019

thanos-swimsuit-1.jpg


These are the ~$30 Thanos face bikini and one piece swimsuits made by MaryTiTi and available on Amazon. I'm 110% confident these are unlicensed bootlegs though, so don't be surprised if they disappear for sale in an instant. "Like Thanos just snapped his fingers." I don't get it. Still, I've got my fingers crossed for an officially licensed Thanos x Victoria's Secret lingerie collection, because there's just something about that face that makes me-- "Want to see your roommate wearing it on a nightie?" Exactly, Derek come put this on and pretend you're walking the runway in Milan. The airport runway, just so we're clear. Oh no here comes a plane!

Keep going for a shot of the front and back of the one piece. SPOILER: Thanos face on both sides.

thanos-swimsuit-2.jpg

thanos-swimsuit-3.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees it's all in the eyes.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Will the bikini turn to dust with the snap of a finger?

  • MustacheHam

    Wear this and you get the whole pool to yourself. :D

  • GeneralDisorder

    The kind of girls I go out with (or rather the kind who are too slow to get away) would need the whole pool to themselves anyway because they're too big and cause rogue waves when they go swimming.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I never thought I would say this, but can a swimsuit be too sexy?

  • sizzlepants

    Looks like it's just photoshopped onto that model.

