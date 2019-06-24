Oh Wow: 'My Heart Will Go On' From Titanic Performed Using A Bike Pump

June 24, 2019

titanic-my-heart-will-go-on-bike-pump.jpg

Because this is the internet and the internet will never stop sinking, this is a video of Titanic's 'My Heart Will Go On' performed on a bicycle air pump. And while that pump is certainly no Celine Dion, I'll admit it did a far better job than I've ever done at karaoke. I mean unless the job is getting too drunk and stealing other people's songs and being asked to leave . That I will always be the best at.

Keep going for the video while I draw that bike pump like one of my French girls.

Thanks to FiftyShadesOfGreen, who may or may not be a book about having freaky deaky sex in the forest.

  • Douchy McDouche

    And his parents used to say he'll never achieve anything.

  • Deksam

    I don't know about you, but I am pumped...

  • Eric Ord

    ;)

  • fcpw

    Fake...

