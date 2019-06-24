Oh Wow: 'My Heart Will Go On' From Titanic Performed Using A Bike Pump

Because this is the internet and the internet will never stop sinking, this is a video of Titanic's 'My Heart Will Go On' performed on a bicycle air pump. And while that pump is certainly no Celine Dion, I'll admit it did a far better job than I've ever done at karaoke. I mean unless the job is getting too drunk and stealing other people's songs and being asked to leave . That I will always be the best at.

Keep going for the video while I draw that bike pump like one of my French girls.

