Oh Wow: A Stunning 25,000 Piece LEGO Build Of The Beast's Library From Beauty And The Beast

June 25, 2019

beauty-and-the-beast-lego-library.jpg

This is the Beast's library from Beauty And The Beast imagined in 25,000 piece LEGO form by builder Sarah von Innerebner. I'm not sure how many of those pieces are books, but based on a quick approximation I'm guessing a couple thousand. I wish I had a library like that. "Do you even read, GW?" I re-read and edit every Geekologie article, don't I? "Not very well." No....

Keep going for a video tour of the library while Sarah is interviewed about the build.

Thanks again to MSA, who agrees you can never have too many books or tacos.

  • FearlessFarris

    Building the library is actually the easy part. It's arranging all those tiny Lego books by the Dewey Decimal System that really takes time and patience.

  • Munihausen

    Aurora >>> Belle.

  • dorla

