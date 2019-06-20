Oh Wow: A High-End Line Of Star Wars Home Furniture

June 20, 2019

star-wars-furniture-1.jpg

This is the Star Wars furniture collection from Kenneth Cobonpue. The collection includes Imperial TIE fighter armchairs, TIE fighter end tables, a Darth Sidious armchair, a Darth Vader armchair, Chewbacca rocking stool, Jedi floor lamp and hanging Jedi lamp. I like the lamps. I'm not sure how much they cost, but the Chewbacca rocking stool is $1,345 and the TIE fighter chairs are $2,700 apiece, so I'm guessing *reverses to get a better look at the burnt sofa somebodoy set out by the curb* a little out of my budget.

Keep going for a bunch more product shots.

star-wars-furninture-2.jpg

star-wars-furniture-3.jpg

star-wars-furniture-4.jpg

star-wars-furniture-5.jpg

star-wars-furniture-6.jpg

star-wars-furniture-7.jpg

star-wars-furniture-8.jpg

star-wars-furniture-9.jpg

star-wars-furniture-10.jpg

star-wars-furniture-11.jpg

star-wars-furniture-12.jpg

Thanks again to Jeffrey S, who agrees there are a lot of rich Star Wars fans out there, and people want their money.

  • Deksam

    No eggchair death star???

  • The_Wretched

    I can think of a use for the wookie but would be deathly afraid of the emperor chair's tongue appearing at inopportune times.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Ok, wow, um....

