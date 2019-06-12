Nintendo Announces A Sequel To 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' At E3, Releases Trailer

This is the trailer for the upcoming sequel to 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild,' which was just announced at E3 to be in development along with the release of this trailer. Currently there's no title or even speculative release date for the Switch game, but rest assured I'll be on top of any developments. "Just like you were on top of remembering my birthday this year?" That's different, honey. "How is that different -- less important?" Dammit, GW, you're definitely sleeping in the doghouse tonight -- and probably under a car tire.

Keep going for the trailer.

