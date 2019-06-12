Nintendo Announces A Sequel To 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' At E3, Releases Trailer

June 12, 2019

zelda-breath-of-the-wild-sequel-trailer.jpg

This is the trailer for the upcoming sequel to 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild,' which was just announced at E3 to be in development along with the release of this trailer. Currently there's no title or even speculative release date for the Switch game, but rest assured I'll be on top of any developments. "Just like you were on top of remembering my birthday this year?" That's different, honey. "How is that different -- less important?" Dammit, GW, you're definitely sleeping in the doghouse tonight -- and probably under a car tire.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Jason, Dunc, and hairless, who agree this is definitely gonna be another banger.

Giant, Well Preserved 30,000-Year Old Wolf Head Found In Sibera

Previous Story

'Ice Ice Baby' Performed On The Same Model Of Stephen Hawking's Voice Synthesizer

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    In other related news.

    Fire is still hot.
    Water is still wet.

  • Geekologie

    I walked through fire once and it didn't hurt. I should have brought my dragon eggs

  • sizzlepants

    I'll let you decide what I'm jealous about.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: announcements, breath of the wild, consoles, count me in, franchises, gaming, heck yeah, link, looks promising, nintendo, oh man i can't wait, that's fantastic news hopefully the world doesn't end before it comes out, video games, zelda
Previous Post
Next Post