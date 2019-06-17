Nicolas Cage's Face Deepfaked Onto Video Game Characters

Because the internet never stops turning like a perpetual motion hamster wheel, this is a video of Nicolas Cage's face deepfaked on the heads of various video game characters, including Trevor from Grand Theft Auto, Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid, Cortana from Halo, Agent 47 from Hitman, Lara Croft from the original Tomb Raider, and Keanu Reeves' character from the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Obviously, this video reminds me a lot of that Nic Cage movie-- "Face/Off?" What? No -- National Treasure. Love that movie, probably his best.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they should have made a National Treasure console game instead of that turd of a mobile game released in 2004. Talk about a letdown.