New Pokemon Game Will Feature A Corgi Inspired Pocket Monster

In groundbreaking news, the new Pokemon Sword And Shield game will feature a Corgi inspired electric type Pokemon named Yamper. Admittedly, he does look like a little cutie. What will he evolve into? Presumably a senior Corgi Pokemon, and, eventually, just the fond memories of all the time you spent together and a little piece of your own heart missing.

