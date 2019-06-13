New Pokemon Game Will Feature A Corgi Inspired Pocket Monster
In groundbreaking news, the new Pokemon Sword And Shield game will feature a Corgi inspired electric type Pokemon named Yamper. Admittedly, he does look like a little cutie. What will he evolve into? Presumably a senior Corgi Pokemon, and, eventually, just the fond memories of all the time you spent together and a little piece of your own heart missing.
Thanks to Rita and Allyson S, who agrees it's only a matter of a couple games until a wiener dog inspired stretch type Pokemon.
