New Pokemon Game Will Feature A Corgi Inspired Pocket Monster

June 13, 2019

corgi-pokemon.jpg

In groundbreaking news, the new Pokemon Sword And Shield game will feature a Corgi inspired electric type Pokemon named Yamper. Admittedly, he does look like a little cutie. What will he evolve into? Presumably a senior Corgi Pokemon, and, eventually, just the fond memories of all the time you spent together and a little piece of your own heart missing.

Thanks to Rita and Allyson S, who agrees it's only a matter of a couple games until a wiener dog inspired stretch type Pokemon.

  • The_Wretched

    So heart shaped rump? Is that where it keeps its love?

  • Closet Nerd

    I got a pocket monster call, "MY DIIIIICK!!!!"

  • Munihausen

    That's exactly what someone with a 1/2 pack of Certs would say!

  • Closet Nerd

    I'm packing enough meat to make your sister walk with a limp....

