Multiple Starfleet Insignias Spotted On Mars Surface

This is a shot of the Hellas Planitia region of Mars captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter featuring three undeniable Starfleet insignias around 500 meters long. Now according to the researchers at the University Of Arizona operating the Orbiter's camera, these shapes are the result of the interactions between "dunes, lava and wind," although I suspect that statement is actually the result of them lying straight to our faces. I mean the original U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 was built in the San Francisco Yards orbiting Earth, why's it so hard to believe it traveled back and time and visited Mars? Tell me I'm wrong. "You're wrong." Fine, then it's viral marketing for that new Star Trek: Picard series.

Keep going for the original shot.

Thanks again to Joann P, who agrees aliens are among us, and they're octopuses.