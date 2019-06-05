Motorcycle Racer And Journalist Test Race Suits With Integrated Body Airbags

This is a video of Italian motorcycle racer Andrea Dovizioso and journalist Vanessa Guerra testing out Alpinestars' racing suits with integrated Tech-Air body airbags. Safety first -- that's my motto. "I though it was 'I'M INVINCIBLE!'" Haha, it totally is. YOLO! *jams pen in electric socket, ziplines out office window to parking lot*

Keep going for the video, but skip to 6:30 for a guy from Alpinestars discussing the suits, and to 8:50 for the actual inflatings.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees whatever keeps your bones and body unbroken is a good idea.

  • Douchy McDouche

    8:50 - 9:50 is why you're here.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is anyone else wondering what happened between the camera cuts when they bring out the massage table and walk out of the trailer smiling? I feel like they cut during the best part.

  • Tigerh8r

    Big deal, SpongeBob had that years ago, he called it, "Anchor Arms".

  • The_Wretched

    That's great and all until the suit kills you with excessive or poorly timed expansion. Might as well have a drone follow you and swoop in with a safety rope at the last moment.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The suits apparently use compressed argon to inflate the bladders. Since they don't use explosives like automotive airbags nobody's gonna get injured from the inflation process.

    Maybe if the canisters pop while you're upright but the control system would be pretty sophisticated, I imagine.

    Probably unsafe for high-flying motocross riders though.

  • The_Wretched

    I want death by argon inflated bladders for race car drivers.

  • Bling Nye

    Looks like a frat bro someone suddenly flexin' when their fragile "alpha male" mentality is challenged. LOL

  • Eric Ord

    This is a stereotype

  • Douchy McDouche

    A-mamma mia!

