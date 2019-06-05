Motorcycle Racer And Journalist Test Race Suits With Integrated Body Airbags

This is a video of Italian motorcycle racer Andrea Dovizioso and journalist Vanessa Guerra testing out Alpinestars' racing suits with integrated Tech-Air body airbags. Safety first -- that's my motto. "I though it was 'I'M INVINCIBLE!'" Haha, it totally is. YOLO! *jams pen in electric socket, ziplines out office window to parking lot*

Keep going for the video, but skip to 6:30 for a guy from Alpinestars discussing the suits, and to 8:50 for the actual inflatings.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees whatever keeps your bones and body unbroken is a good idea.