Mirrored 'Periscope Glasses' Allow You To See A Full Foot Over Your Own Head

June 17, 2019

mirrored-periscope-glasses-1.jpg

These are the periscope glasses invented by the founder of children's nonprofit Little Inventors, Dominic Wilcox. Apparently Dominic came up with the idea after seeing a woman dancing at a concert who didn't have a view of the band on account of all the tall people in the audience. The glasses allow a user to see a full foot over their own head. Plus they look cool. Cool enough to impress (and eventually get to make love to) a giant? One can only hope. But even if they aren't, they're still going to take playing submarine in my bathtub to the next level. *practices making sonar beeps to locate penis*

Keep going for one more shot.

mirrored-periscope-glasses-2.jpg

  • Steve Spivey

    They also allow others to see down your shirt.

  • Bling Nye

    I often see not just a foot, but two feet over my head. They're your mom's.

  • Ollie Williams

    Am I the only one who gets a, "I wear these so I can see over junior high school walls." vibe from this dude? No? Just me. Okay.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    "You wouldn't hit a guy with glasses, would you?"

    "Well, I hadn't wanted to, until now."

  • sizzlepants

    Pretty sure offering a short girl the chance to get on your back to see the band will get you laid a lot more often than making her a pair of the dorkiest glasses imaginable.

  • Eric Ord

    I'm going to get this for my enemies so they can finally see my point

  • jimmycleaver

    Best tool for short people when they want to feel like normal people.

  • Doog

    "Thanks to Allyson S, who..." Who what? We need to know!

  • James Mcelroy

    should be perfect for concerts.

  • Douchy McDouche

    For those who feel they don't have enough humiliation in their life.

