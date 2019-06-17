Mirrored 'Periscope Glasses' Allow You To See A Full Foot Over Your Own Head
These are the periscope glasses invented by the founder of children's nonprofit Little Inventors, Dominic Wilcox. Apparently Dominic came up with the idea after seeing a woman dancing at a concert who didn't have a view of the band on account of all the tall people in the audience. The glasses allow a user to see a full foot over their own head. Plus they look cool. Cool enough to impress (and eventually get to make love to) a giant? One can only hope. But even if they aren't, they're still going to take playing submarine in my bathtub to the next level. *practices making sonar beeps to locate penis*
Keep going for one more shot.
Thanks to Allyson S, who
-
Steve Spivey
-
Bling Nye
-
Ollie Williams
-
Captain Matticus, LP Inc.
-
sizzlepants
-
Eric Ord
-
jimmycleaver
-
Doog
-
James Mcelroy
-
Douchy McDouche