Michelin Plans To Roll Out(!) Airless Tires By 2024

These are several shots of the Uptis (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) line of airless tires that Michelin and GM have teamed up to roll out on some consumer vehicles by 2024. The airless rubber tire is supported by flexible spokes (but what about my bitchin' rims?!), can't go flat, and will allegedly last longer than normal tires (partly due to the punishment a lot of regular tires suffer from under or over-inflating), Plus (and by far most importantly), according to my most recent calculations *adds 'B00B5' three times on calculator* there won't even be any air left on earth to fill regular tires by 2024.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees they should just develop hovercars already and be done with it.