Michelin Plans To Roll Out(!) Airless Tires By 2024

June 7, 2019

michelin-airless-tire-1.jpg

These are several shots of the Uptis (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) line of airless tires that Michelin and GM have teamed up to roll out on some consumer vehicles by 2024. The airless rubber tire is supported by flexible spokes (but what about my bitchin' rims?!), can't go flat, and will allegedly last longer than normal tires (partly due to the punishment a lot of regular tires suffer from under or over-inflating), Plus (and by far most importantly), according to my most recent calculations *adds 'B00B5' three times on calculator* there won't even be any air left on earth to fill regular tires by 2024.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

michelin-airless-tire-2.jpg

michelin-airless-tire-3.jpg

michelin-airless-tire-4.jpg

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees they should just develop hovercars already and be done with it.

  • Deksam

    Definitely not a mud and snow rated tire.

  • Kelly

    I drive a lot due to work. If they give me a set of these tires for a year. They’ll get put through their paces with me. With the below 0 temps during winter and 100+ summers. Where I live gets every season. Sometimes in the same day. I’ll even write an extensive review about it. I already have Michelin Premier tires on my car at the because they are suppose to be good. And so far they have been great. I’m really curious to see how well these would do. Especially since I have several tire punctures every year due to all the driving I do and the areas I pass through.

  • Richard H Sanford

    "Michelin Plans To Roll Out..."

    Shouldn't they transform first, and *then* roll out?

  • D3Fd0ck

    This is gunna suck for the cops that rely on spike strips.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I recently learned about an engineering term AM/FM which is a quick term to remind engineers that they have to deal with Actual Machines and they shouldn't be tempted by Fucking Magic solutions to problems.

    These tire/wheels are well and truly within the FM category. "look how great these tires are! Look we built real ones. It's not just a rendering. Look, it's not complete shit mostly as far as you can tell from our highly edited video..."

  • Mark

    Straight line is all fine and dandy. Lets see those take some corners.

  • tyr2180

    these have been around for a long time. They say the ride is terrible and the noise is even terrible-er. Bridgestone article from 2013: https://www.bridgestonetire...

  • Bling Nye

    Wheel then... I for one never get tired of seeing new innovations and this one doesn't seem to be over-inflated at all.

  • FearlessFarris

    Rims shot

  • sizzlepants

    Seems fine for relatively stable climates but I'm curious as to how they would deal flip flopping from being packed with ice to baking in the sun every other season.

  • WhiteEagle2

    I'd be surprised if the production release of these don't have sidewalls. I could see debris getting stuck causing big performance issues.

  • Alf in pog form

    and shooting said debris out at high speed like a slingshot and killing pedestrians.

  • snook3r

    or.... every other day... like we get here in Mi...

