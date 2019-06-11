Meanwhile In Russia: Unmarked Road Repair Debris Sends Cars Flying

June 11, 2019

This is a video from a bridge on a dark highway in Voronezh, Russia on which some road repairs were being performed, and workers left for the night with an unmarked hole and some concrete and other debris in the left lane. That was nice of them. Thankfully, although two cars discover the mess too late and one ends up overturned, nobody was seriously injured. Now if that had been me driving, somebody definitely would have been seriously injured, and that person would be whichever road repairmen was unfortunate enough to show up for work first the next day. "You're such a tough guy, GW." Stand right in front of me, I'll protect you.

Keep going for the video, complete with aftermath.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees some orange cones would have been nice.

Freaky Deaky: Watch An AI Generated Face Decay As Pieces Of Its Neural Network Are Removed

Previous Story

The End Nears: Robotic Legs Learn How To Ride Electric Skates

Next Story
  • ChungLingSoo

    In Yakov Smirnoff voice:

    "In Russia you don't crash on road. Road crash on you!"

  • Closet Nerd

    CIA obviously left that pile there... just like the CIA cause Chernobyl

  • James Mcelroy

    and the person filming just keeps on going, only looking to find their way through. Thanks comrade.

  • Deksam

    One vehicle that hardly ever gets into a Russian accident, is a pickup truck.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Pickups aren't really all that popular anywhere that's not in conflict zones where the Hilux is readily available or the US. Seeing a pickup in Russia would be like seeing one of those amphibious Russian APCs in the US.

    Edit: clarification: I want a BRDM-2 so that's the kind of APC I'm thinking about.

  • Deksam

    Yes, Exactly Right.

  • FearlessFarris

    If you're like me and can't get enough of Russian driving videos, I highly recommend the documentary "The Road Movie."

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, and on a bridge too -- that's extra nice, bridges of not madison county, catching some air, crashing into things, driving, driving around having a terrible time, meanwhile in russia, russia, terrifying, to infinity and beyond!, video, woopsie, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post