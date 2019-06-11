Meanwhile In Russia: Unmarked Road Repair Debris Sends Cars Flying

This is a video from a bridge on a dark highway in Voronezh, Russia on which some road repairs were being performed, and workers left for the night with an unmarked hole and some concrete and other debris in the left lane. That was nice of them. Thankfully, although two cars discover the mess too late and one ends up overturned, nobody was seriously injured. Now if that had been me driving, somebody definitely would have been seriously injured, and that person would be whichever road repairmen was unfortunate enough to show up for work first the next day. "You're such a tough guy, GW." Stand right in front of me, I'll protect you.

Keep going for the video, complete with aftermath.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees some orange cones would have been nice.