Man Takes Hit To The Family Jewels During Gender Reveal

This is a video of a man taking a shot to the nuts from a malfunctioning powder cannon during a baby gender reveal party. "He should have worn protection." You mean now or five months ago? Does this mark the end of gender reveal parties? Probably not. Does it mark the end of this man's gender reveal parties? Quite possibly. "I get it -- because he got hit in the nuts." No -- because having one kid is already more than a handful. Besides, if this is all it took to prevent someone from having children don't you think I'd be in Florida powder cannoning everybody in the nuts right now?

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is it really unless you want to slow the Youtube video down to 0.25X speed, which was worth a few views.

Thanks to Joseph A, who informed me he's never even been invited to a gender reveal party. Me neither. Or a birthday or pool party.