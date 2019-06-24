Man Takes Hit To The Family Jewels During Gender Reveal

June 24, 2019

This is a video of a man taking a shot to the nuts from a malfunctioning powder cannon during a baby gender reveal party. "He should have worn protection." You mean now or five months ago? Does this mark the end of gender reveal parties? Probably not. Does it mark the end of this man's gender reveal parties? Quite possibly. "I get it -- because he got hit in the nuts." No -- because having one kid is already more than a handful. Besides, if this is all it took to prevent someone from having children don't you think I'd be in Florida powder cannoning everybody in the nuts right now?

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is it really unless you want to slow the Youtube video down to 0.25X speed, which was worth a few views.

Thanks to Joseph A, who informed me he's never even been invited to a gender reveal party. Me neither. Or a birthday or pool party.

Another Day, Another Bear Practicing Kung-Fu With A Log

Previous Story

Oh Wow: 'My Heart Will Go On' From Titanic Performed Using A Bike Pump

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    And that's what you get for silly and boring vanilla parties with your closest FB or Pinterest acquaintances. You get 3 likes on the instafvck.

  • Bling Nye

    Turns out it's easier to make babies than pyrotechnics at home.

  • Douchy McDouche

    And now the kid will be raised by two mommies.

  • Deksam

    So he is a man!...err... Was a man.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    If she had been holding the bad one, this would be considered a tragedy.

  • FearlessFarris

    How about waiting until the child is born?

  • Wooder

    Now there one and only son...

  • Bling Nye

    Now where one and only son...?

  • Ollie Williams

    It's for the best.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, children, congratulations, heck if i know, hurting yourself, it hurts, it's a oooooooooowwwwww, just be thankful that wasn't a potato cannon bro, kids, ouch, passing out, surprise!, that wasn't supposed to happen, video, whiting out
Previous Post
Next Post