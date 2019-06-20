Man Takes Airborne Water Battle And Two Others Out With A Back Spinning High Kick

June 20, 2019

This is a video of Sensei Seth launching a plastic water bottle into the air with one kick, then taking it and two others out with an additional back spinning high kick. I was impressed. I only hope when Sensei Seth was done with his little demonstration here that he recycled those bottles and didn't just roundhouse kick them into the ocean.

Keep going for the video (including funny face at the end) while I call the Ninja Turtles and ask if they need any help fighting water bottles, because I think I just found their guy.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees if only he'd gotten them all to land in a recycling bin this could have been a PSA.

  • Ken

    Do you think anybody wants a roundhouse kick to the face while I'm wearin' these bad boys?

    Do you think anybody thinks I'm a failure because I go home to Starla at night?

  • Deksam

    Ken, don’t be jealous ’cause I’ve been chatting online with babes all day. Besides, we both know that I’m training to become a cage fighter.”

  • Deksam

    Take 5000 and 1...

