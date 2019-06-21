Man Has Already Watched Avengers: Endgame 114 Times To Beat World Record

June 21, 2019

avengers-movie-record.jpg

Above: Viewing #129

Agustin Alanis, a self-proclaimed Avengers superfan (I'm not gonna argue there) from Florida, has already seen Avengers: Endgame 114 times in a bid to clench the Guinness World Record for 'Most Cinema Productions Attended of the Same Film.' The previous record was set in 2018 by Anthony 'Nem' Mitchell of North Carolina, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times. I'm surprised Anthony isn't trying to beat his old record. Agustin says he's managed his 114 viewings (documented each time by taking a selfie with his ticket along with a theater staff member) by going to see the movie whenever he has free time, including watching it 4 - 5 times each on both Saturdays and Sundays. My God, this man is already almost 346 hours deep. That's just short of nine 40-hour work weeks. Obviously, the key to beating this record will be finding a movie that isn't 3 hours long, and doesn't suck so it stays in theaters a long time. I'm thinking like an hour and ten minute animated film. Also, there's no way Augstin here isn't an expert on sneaking his own food and beverages into the theater, and I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to learn he's clenching a 2-liter of Coke and a microwave (to pop his own popcorn) between his butt cheeks in the photo above.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees dream it, and you can achieve it.

  • Chris

    I would hate on this guy too. BuT tHaT WoRLd RecOrD THoUGh!!1

  • Ryan Kenneth Moore

    What a loser. To waste your time and money to see the same exact thing so many times. A fool and his money...

  • jimmycleaver

    Oh hey, it's Matt Damon's young failure cousin whose going through a horrible addiction right now and has to keep watching the superhero movie to get his fix.

  • Draco Basileus

    I'm sure it wasn't the only thing he was 'beating' while watch the movie.

    Theater owners, make sure to do a thorough cleanup on the seats and floor.

  • Chaz Gomez

    His family must be proud?

  • Ollie Williams

    They are FOR SURE not.

  • Bling Nye

    Christ, even playing video games is a better waste of time as at least that's engaging you and you're using problem solving and hand-eye coordination... This is just sitting there staring.

    I'm curious how much money it's cost him... did he do MoviePass or something? I hope so... If he's paying full price, he's spent about $1,300 - $1,400 or so which makes all this even more stupid.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Some dream of curing a disease.
    Some dream of climbing the highest mountain.
    Some dream of visiting every continent.
    Some dream of marrying that one special girl.
    And some dream......even bolder!

  • DudeAbiding

    What a sad loser.

  • Shyster Guy

    That's probably the worst way to spend your precious spare time.

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    DORK

