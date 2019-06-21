Man Has Already Watched Avengers: Endgame 114 Times To Beat World Record

Above: Viewing #129

Agustin Alanis, a self-proclaimed Avengers superfan (I'm not gonna argue there) from Florida, has already seen Avengers: Endgame 114 times in a bid to clench the Guinness World Record for 'Most Cinema Productions Attended of the Same Film.' The previous record was set in 2018 by Anthony 'Nem' Mitchell of North Carolina, who saw Avengers: Infinity War 103 times. I'm surprised Anthony isn't trying to beat his old record. Agustin says he's managed his 114 viewings (documented each time by taking a selfie with his ticket along with a theater staff member) by going to see the movie whenever he has free time, including watching it 4 - 5 times each on both Saturdays and Sundays. My God, this man is already almost 346 hours deep. That's just short of nine 40-hour work weeks. Obviously, the key to beating this record will be finding a movie that isn't 3 hours long, and doesn't suck so it stays in theaters a long time. I'm thinking like an hour and ten minute animated film. Also, there's no way Augstin here isn't an expert on sneaking his own food and beverages into the theater, and I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to learn he's clenching a 2-liter of Coke and a microwave (to pop his own popcorn) between his butt cheeks in the photo above.

