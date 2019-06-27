Man Demonstrates His Trippy Two-Handed Glow-In-The-Dark Puppy Puppet

This is a video of puppeteer Barnaby Dixon (previously) discussing and demonstrating the very impressive two-handed glow-in-the-dark puppy puppet he created (including some inappropriate humping action, seen above). Not only is the puppet itself impressive (with moving mouth, ears and tail) but the way he controls it is even more so. Clearly he's very good with his hands. For reference, I accidentally poked myself in the eye with the crust of my sandwich at lunch.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees everybody needs a hobby, and some people take theirs very seriously.