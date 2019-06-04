Man Demonstrates His Impressive Freehand Yo-Yo Tricks

June 4, 2019

This is a video from Kuma Films of three time 5A freehand yo-yo world champion Bryan Jardin demonstrating his skills. Freehand yo-yo differs from traditional yo-yo in that the end of the string isn't attached to a finger, but a counterweight you can also incorporate into tricks. Pretty neat. Now not to brag or anything, but I used to be quite the accomplished yo-yo performer myself. I could do it all -- around the world, around the corner, walk the dog -- even walk the cat. "What's walking the cat?" Weird, especially in a repurposed baby stroller.

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees mastering the yo-yo is one step closer to becoming a real-life Rygar.

